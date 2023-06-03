Feds announce 95 arrests in law enforcement operation targeting gang violence in Maryland

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — The US Marshals Service announced 95 people were arrested – including more than a dozen wanted for homicide – during an operation in Maryland that targeted areas impacted by gang-related violence.

The agency led more than 30 law enforcement entities in a large-scale sweep, dubbed Operation Washout, last month for criminals wanted for offenses ranging from robbery to homicide, according to a news release.

Federal, state and local authorities teamed up to make arrests that included 17 people wanted for homicide, 16 wanted for attempted homicide, 19 wanted for robbery and seven others on weapons-related offenses, the release states.

The operation aimed to target violent fugitives and wanted gang members in specific areas of the state impacted by gang-related violence with a goal to “foster safer communities,” according to the US Marshals Service.

Among those arrested were six gang members, authorities said, noting the operation led to seizing 10 guns, 78 pounds of marijuana and 78 grams of cocaine.

But there’s still a long way to go, Erek Barron, a US Attorney for the District of Maryland, said at a Friday news conference.

“The murder rate in Baltimore, in particular, is unacceptable, but we have made significant strides this year,” Barron said. “We’re on the right track, and we’re doing it as a team.”

Baltimore has been riddled with violence for years. Maryland’s most populous city has surpassed 300 homicides annually since 2015, according to the Baltimore Sun.

So far this year, there have been 117 reported homicides in the city.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.