Federal court reinstates death penalty order for Missouri inmate convicted of killing jailers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has vacated a stay of execution granted to a Missouri inmate who was convicted of killing two jailers. The order issued Friday reinstates the death penalty for 42-year-old Michael Tisius. He is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday. Tisius was convicted of killing two Randolph County jailers in 2000. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough granted a stay of execution amid questions about a juror on his jury being illiterate. A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the lower court did not have jurisdiction to order the stay. An attorney for Tisius says they will appeal the ruling.

