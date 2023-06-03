Election in Mexico’s most populous state seen as preview of 2024 national contest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans in two states, including the country’s most populous, will elect new governors Sunday, having only known single-party rule for nearly a century. The State of Mexico hugs Mexico City on three sides, encompassing urban sprawl and rural ranches, as well as stunning inequality, violence and corruption. For decades it has been the heart of the Institutional Revolutionary Party. But its voters could be ready to finally oust the PRI in favor of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, in a race closely watched as a preview of the 2024 presidential election.

