Death toll from Senegal protests rises to 15 as opposition supporters clash with police

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government says the number of people killed in clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has now risen to 15, including two security officers. While Dakar was calmer on Saturday, clashes continued into the evening as protesters threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas. Sonko was convicted Thursday of corrupting youth but acquitted on charges of rape and issuing threats. Senegalese are blaming the government for the violence and the loss of lives. Sonko is the main rival to President Macky Sall and is popular with the country’s youth. His supporters maintain his legal troubles are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

By BABACAR DIONE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

