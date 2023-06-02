Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Records detail Jeffrey Epstein’s last days and prison system’s scramble after his suicide

KEYT
By
Published 9:53 am

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly four years after Jeffrey Epstein’s death, thousands of pages of records obtained by The Associated Press are shedding new light on the financier’s time behind bars. The documents include emails between jail officials and psychological evaluations. They offer a fuller picture of Epstein’s weeks inside the now-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He killed himself at the federal jail in 2019. In the days and weeks that followed, corrections officials struggled to answer how such a high-profile detainee had been allowed to take his own life.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content