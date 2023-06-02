Police testify about confronting gunman at Pittsburgh synagogue

Police have described how they exchanged fire with a gunman who carried out the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, frantic to get wounded worshippers at Pittsburgh synagogue to safety as they shot and neutralized the suspect. Several officers took the stand on Friday, the fourth day of the prosecution’s case against Robert Bowers. The 50-year-old truck driver’s lawyers have acknowledged he shot and killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, but are working to spare his life. Police testified about a chaotic sequence that featured booming gunshots, flying glass and a haze of smoke before Bowers finally surrendered.

