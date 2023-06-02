Officials: 5,000-acre wildfire 50% contained; New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway still shut down

BASS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A long stretch of New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway is shut down as firefighters work to contain a 5,000-acre forest fire. The blaze is spewing out thick plumes of smoke, forcing the closure of major roads. It broke out Wednesday night for undetermined reasons in the Bass River State Forest, along the border of Burlington and Ocean counties in southern New Jersey. The state Forest Fire Service says it’s about 50 percent contained and no longer threatening any structures or residential areas as of Friday morning. Roughly 40 people were evacuated Thursday from a camping area as a precaution. That site remained shuttered Friday.

