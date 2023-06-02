Officer recalls making eye contact and firing shots at Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting defendant

By Sabrina Souza and Ray Sanchez, CNN

(CNN) — A Pittsburgh police officer on Friday identified Robert Bowers as the rifle-toting man he confronted on the morning 11 worshippers were killed at a synagogue in October 2018.

Officer Michael Smidga, testifying at Bowers’ federal death penalty trial, said he briefly made eye contact with the gunman after arriving at the Tree of Life synagogue.

“I saw a rifle coming out through the doorway,” said Smidga, a police officer since 2006 and a combat veteran. First, he saw the barrel, followed by a shoulder strap.

“I waited for the person with the rifle to present himself in the doorway,” Smidga said. “I saw that man right there.”

Identifying Bowers in court, Smidga told a prosecutor: “He’s sitting there with the blue colored shirt.”

Smidga, one of more than a dozen witnesses during the first full week of testimony, is the first witness to identify the defendant in the courtroom.

The trial has featured emotional testimony from congregants who survived, as well as officers who responded to the attack.

Smidga painted a chaotic scene that morning, when another officer who responded with him – Dan Mead – was wounded. Mead’s body jolted suddenly, Smidga testified. “He sort of jumped backwards a little bit.”

Smidga sought cover and thought he had been hit. He felt a warm sensation on his neck. “I started making sure I wasn’t bleeding out,” he said. It turned out he had cuts on his face and ear from shards of broken glass. Moments later, the officer and the gunman made eye contact. Smidga said he fired three times.

Bowers, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death.

Throughout the first week of trial testimony prosecutors have released video of survivors in police vehicles and images from the scene, including a Jewish prayer book damaged with a bullet hole, shattered glass on the ground outside the synagogue, and a kippah and prayer shawl on a carpeted floor inside.

Prosecutors said Bowers carried out the October 27, 2018, attack because of his hatred for Jewish people and their perceived support of a non-profit that supports refugees. His defense has stated he was responsible for the shooting but in opening statements sought to raise questions about his motive and intent.

If Bowers is convicted, the trial will move to the punishment phase, during which the jury will have to decide whether to sentence him to death.

Bowers allegedly stormed into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on a morning the synagogue was hosting three congregations – Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light – for weekly Shabbat services.

Armed with three handguns and an AR-15 rifle, he shot out a large window near the entrance to the synagogue and then opened fire on congregants, according to the indictment. He was shot multiple times by police and ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody. Authorities have said they believe he acted alone.

The mass shooting left 11 people dead and six wounded, including four police officers who responded. Among the dead were a 97-year-old great-grandmother and a couple who were married at the synagogue more than 60 years earlier.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.