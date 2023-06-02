NATO chief heading to Turkey this weekend in fresh push on Swedish membership

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior Turkish officials this weekend as pressure mounts on Turkey to lift its objections to Sweden joining the military organization. NATO headquarters said Friday that Stoltenberg will attend Erdogan’s inauguration, after the long-term Turkish leader won an election runoff last weekend. The former Norwegian prime minister will also take part in meetings in Turkey on Sunday. No details were provided. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the move. Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too lenient on “terrorist organizations” and security threats.

