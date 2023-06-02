At least 7 people injured after building collapses in New Haven, Connecticut

By Jeremy Ryan and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — At least seven people were injured after a building partially collapsed in New Haven, Connecticut, on Friday, according to officials.

The people injured were working at the building that was under construction when a portion of the second floor collapsed, Mayor Justin Elicker said in a news conference. Two of the victims were critically injured. A total of 36 people were working at the site.

The partial collapse occurred as workers were pouring concrete, Elicker said. Part of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and into the basement.

The collapse happened on Lafayette Street where photos from the scene show those being rescued via high-angle rescue operations. At around 2 p.m., the Connecticut Fire Photographers Association tweeted that the fire department had “successfully removed all victims trapped in the debris of the collapse.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

