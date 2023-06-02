Mexico arrests 2nd migrant in detention center fire that killed 40

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two federal officials say Mexican authorities have arrested a second migrant for his alleged involvement in a March fire set inside a border detention center that left 40 migrants dead and dozens injured. One of the officials, who both requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the arrest publicly, said Friday the Venezuelan man was arrested Thursday night at a hotel in Ciudad Juarez where federal authorities had been housing migrants discharged from hospitals. On March 27, a small number of the migrants being held in the detention facility across the border from El Paso, Texas, started a fire in their cell apparently in protest of conditions.

