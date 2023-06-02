Man charged with first-degree murder in death of New Jersey councilwoman denied bond, awaiting extradition warrant

By Zenebou Sylla, CNN

(CNN) — The 28-year-old man charged in the death of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was denied bond and is expected to be extradited following a court appearance in Virginia Friday, the Chesapeake Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said.

Rashid Ali Bynum was charged earlier this week with several counts including first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

A judge ordered a warrant from Virginia Gov. Allen Youngkin to extradite Bynum from Virginia to New Jersey where the shooting occurred, according to video from court provided by CNN affiliate WTKR. Bynum is expected to have an extradition hearing in late June, pending the governor’s warrant, according to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

Dwumfour, the 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was found shot to death in her car in the borough in February.

Bynum had searched the internet for details related to Dwumfour’s church on the day of her murder, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news conference earlier this week.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin spoke directly to the Dwumfour family this week, telling them it was the beginning of the healing process and a sense of justice.

CNN has reached out to Bynum’s attorney for comment.

