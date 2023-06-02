Macron to award top U.S. general France’s highest honors

PARIS (AP) — The French president’s office says U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley will receive France’s highest medal of honor for his role in coordinating support for Ukraine and for his more than 40-year military career spent in defense of democracy. Milley, who is traveling in France to attend ceremonies at Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, is close to finishing a four-year term as the top U.S. military officer and plans to retire when his tenure as chairman ends Sept. 30. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to award him the Legion of Honor order of commander at a closed ceremony on Friday.

By TARA COPP and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

