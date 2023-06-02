Judge allows suspect in Indianapolis officer’s fatal shooting to seek insanity defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer in 2020 will be allowed to seek insanity as a defense as he tries to avoid the death penalty. A judge made the ruling Friday and will assign psychiatrists to evaluate Elliahs Dorsey’s mental health. Attorneys for Dorsey filed a motion with the court in May saying a report prepared by a doctor states Dorsey was suffering from a mental illness when he shot Officer Breann Leath twice in the head. Leath and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call when she was shot through the door of an apartment.

