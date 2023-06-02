Ivey signs legislation naming Yellowhammer Cookie as official state cookie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama now has an official state cookie: the Yellowhammer Cookie. Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed legislation naming the confection created by a Montgomery fourth-grader as the official state cookie. Students at Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the idea of a state cookie. WSFA-TV reports fourth-grader Mary Claire Cook submitted the winning recipe, which includes pecans, peanut butter and honey. Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Ivey for the bill-signing ceremony. Alabama has a long list of official state emblems and symbols, including a state vegetable, nut, reptile, amphibian and spirit.

