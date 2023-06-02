Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. congressional leaders are inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress during a visit to Washington later this month. The U.S. is looking to deepen its bonds with India to counter China’s growing influence. But Modi has faced criticism for eroding India’s democratic traditions and human rights. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other leaders announced Friday that Modi was invited to make the address on June 22. They say in a letter that the “partnership between our two countries continues to grow.” Modi’s congressional address would come amid a state visit with President Joe Biden.

