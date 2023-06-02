Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress

KEYT
By
Published 8:39 am

By STEPHEN GROVES
ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. congressional leaders are inviting  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress during a visit to Washington later this month. The U.S. is looking to deepen its bonds with India to counter China’s growing influence. But Modi has faced criticism for eroding India’s democratic traditions and human rights. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other leaders announced Friday that Modi was invited to make the address on June 22. They say in a letter that the “partnership between our two countries continues to grow.” Modi’s congressional address would come amid a state visit with President Joe Biden.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content