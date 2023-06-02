Hoskin seeks second term as leader of powerful Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — The largest Native American tribe in the U.S., the Cherokee Nation, is set to elect a new leader to guide the tribe for the next four years. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is among four candidates seeking the tribe’s top position, similar to that of a state’s governor. The nonpartisan election for chief, deputy chief and eight positions on the tribe’s 17-member council is scheduled to be held Saturday. Challengers include retired genealogist David Cornsilk, tribal councilmember Wes Nofire and Cara Cowen Watts, a former tribal councilor. A runoff election will be held if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.