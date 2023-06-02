Germany to look into report that ex-air force officers training Chinese pilots

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says his country will look into a report that former German air force fighter plane pilots have been training pilots for the Chinese military. News magazine Der Spiegel and public broadcaster ZDF reported Friday that “at least a handful” of former German air force officers are working as trainers in China. And that in several cases they were apparently paid via companies in the Seychelles. The defense minister said there are clear rules on what servicepeople are allowed to do after they leave the armed forces and what activities they have to notify and there also are clear rules on confidentiality allegations. He said that “every individual case must be examined.”

