Connecticut board votes against banning books after acrimonious debate over sexual content

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town’s board of education has voted two keep two books on its high school shelves after weeks of acrimonious debate over book-banning that culminated in the resignation of two Republican board members. The remaining members of the Newtown Board of Education unanimously agreed Thursday night on a compromise. They rejected banning the books “Blankets” by Craig Thompson and “Flamer” by Mike Curato, but ordered school administrators to create a process supporting individual parents and guardians so that they can choose whether their children can access the books. The board acted in response to complaints about sexual content. Both sides of the issue reported being harassed.

