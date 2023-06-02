CIA Director William Burns met Chinese leaders in Beijing as Washington tries to thaw tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says CIA Director William Burns went to Beijing in May to meet with Chinese counterparts. It’s the highest level visit by a Biden administration official since a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down by American forces. First reported by The Financial Times, Burns’ visit comes as Washington tries to cool tensions with Beijing. U.S. officials have long worried about miscommunication causing conflict between the world’s two largest economies and geopolitical rivals. Beijing rejected Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s request for a meeting at a security forum this week with his Chinese counterpart. The Pentagon says Austin did speak briefly with Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu on Friday.

