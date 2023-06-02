Champions League final referee keeps job after apologizing for ties to far-right leader
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — Polish soccer referee Szymon Marciniak has apologized for speaking at a business event tied to a far-right politician and was confirmed by UEFA to officiate next week’s Champions League final. Marciniak’s appointment for the game between Manchester City and Inter Milan on June 10 was at risk. A Warsaw-based anti-racism group alerted UEFA to his conference appearance this week. UEFA says it accepted Marciniak’s “profound apologies and clarification.” UEFA adds that anti-racism group Never Again had also then asked for the referee to be retained. Marciniak also refereed the World Cup final in Qatar.