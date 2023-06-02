Centrist parties alarmed as poll shows growing support for German far right

BERLIN (AP) — Prominent members of German mainstream parties have expressed alarm at a new poll released showing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany at a record high. The latest DeutschlandTrend survey was released Thursday. It’s conducted monthly by infratest dimap for public broadcaster ARD. The poll puts voter support for Alternative for Germany at 18% on a par with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats. Scholz’s party received 25.7% of the vote while AfD got 10.3% in the 2021 election. Support for the opposition Christian Democrats stood at 29% in the poll of 1,302 voters conducted from May 30-31. The margin of error was up to 3 percentage points.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.