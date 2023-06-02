British teen reported to anti-terror police by mother gets life sentence with minimum 6-year term
LONDON (AP) — A teenage man who was reported to British anti-terror authorities by his mother was jailed for life on Friday and will serve a minimum term of six years for plotting a terror attack on police officers or soldiers. In what was the first terror sentencing in England and Wales to be televised, the judge praised the mother of Matthew King, 19, for raising her suspicions to the Prevent counter-terror program. King, who was radicalized online during the coronavirus pandemic, had expressed a desire to kill military personnel as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in east London. He also expressed a desire to travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State.