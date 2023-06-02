Bond granted for 3 activists whose fund bailed out people protesting Atlanta ‘Cop City’ project

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has granted bond for three activists involved in supporting the protest against a planned police and fire training center in Atlanta that opponents have derisively dubbed “Cop City.” Adele MacLean, Marlon Scott Kautz, and Savannah Patterson were arrested Wednesday on charges of charities fraud and money laundering. They are leaders of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which has provided bail money and helped find attorneys for arrested protesters. Magistrate Court Judge James Altman agreed to set bond of $15,000 apiece. That bond is to be subject to various conditions that Altman planned to outline in a written order later Friday.

