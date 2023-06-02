AP Election Brief | What to expect in New Jersey’s primaries for state legislature

New Jersey voters will cast ballots in 21 primaries for state legislature on Tuesday. Democrats hold majorities in both chambers. Without any statewide races on the ballot, turnout is expected to be low. Races to watch include the Democratic primary in the 27th Senate District, which features two longtime incumbents who were drawn into the same district after the 2020 census. Richard Codey is the longest-serving state legislator in New Jersey history. He faces fellow Democrat Nia Gill. Another key race is the Republican primary in the 3rd Senate District. Incumbent Edward Durr was a political newcomer in 2021 when he defeated Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney.

By The Associated Press

