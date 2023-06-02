A Massachusetts man struck and killed his 82-year-old mother with her truck, police say

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man physically assaulted his 82-year-old mother, then struck and killed her with her truck. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement that 53-year-old Daniel Uhlman of Westborough has been charged with murder in Nancy Uhlman’s death on Thursday. He also has been charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60. He had previously been arrested in 2014 after authorities said he used four kitchen knives to stab his mother in the head and torso.

