US retaliates for Russia’s suspension of New START treaty by revoking visas of nuclear inspectors

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The Biden administration is retaliating for Russia’s suspension of the New START nuclear treaty. The State Department announced Thursday it is revoking the visas of Russian nuclear inspectors, denying pending applications for new monitors and canceling standard clearances for Russian aircraft to enter U.S. airspace. It said it was taking those steps in response to Russia’s “ongoing violations” of the last arms control treaty remaining between the two countries. The measures are a new escalation in Washington-Moscow tensions, but the department says they are consistent with international law because of Russia’s actions. Allowing inspections of weapons sites and providing information on intercontinental and submarine-based ballistic missile launches are critical components of New START.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.