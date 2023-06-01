Supreme Court rules against union in labor dispute involving truck drivers and wet concrete

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against unionized drivers who walked off the job with their trucks full of wet concrete. The decision in a case from Washington state united liberal and conservative justices in labor’s latest loss at the high court. The lone dissenter was Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who said Thursday’s ruling would hinder the development of labor law and “erode the right to strike.” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority that the union failed to take reasonable precautions to protect the company’s concrete when the drivers went on strike. She said they put the company’s property in “foreseeable and imminent danger.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.