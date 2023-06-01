Scuffles in German cities after student who attacked neo-Nazis is convicted

Sympathizers of a young woman given a lengthy prison sentence for participating in attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists have held protests and scuffled with police in some German cities. On Wednesday, the Dresden state court convicted Lina E. of membership in a criminal organization and serious bodily harm, sentencing her to five years and three months in prison. Several hours later, the court said she had been released under unspecified conditions after having spent some 2 1/2 years in custody before the verdict. On Wednesday evening, about 800 people took part in a demonstration in Leipzig, according to police. Some later tried to break through police lines, throwing bottles, stones and fireworks at officers.

