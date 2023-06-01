Santa Barbara Humane chief operating officer Dori Villalon and Erynn drop by the Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Humane Society's Dori Villalon dropped by the morning news with an adorable 2-month-old black labrador-pit bull mix named Erynn. Erynn is friendly, playful and ready to find a furever family.

Erynn was part of a transfer of 11 dogs that came to Santa Barbara Humane this week from an overcrowded shelter. The 2 month old black labrador-pit bull mix is the only puppy at the Santa Barbara campus.

Santa Barbara Humane continues to do tremendous work in the community and if you'd like to know more about adoptions and all of their fantastic services you can visit their website.