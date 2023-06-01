Russian foreign minister set for BRICS meet in South Africa with war in Ukraine on agenda
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with counterparts from the BRICS economic bloc of developing nations in South Africa. South Africa’s ambassador to the bloc said Thursday’s discussions will start with “an exchange of views” on major geopolitical issues, including the war in Ukraine. The meeting in Cape Town is expected to provide a stark counterpoint to the position of the United States and its Western allies on the war. The South African ambassador referred to the West’s military aid to Ukraine as one of the things that “fuels the conflict.” Lavrov’s Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, had been expected to attend the meeting but sent his deputy instead, South Africa’s foreign ministry said.