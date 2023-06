SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Retired pro skateboarder Sammy Baptista "Drops In" on the Morning News to preview a local skateboarding camp he's hosting this summer.

The camp will be held at the Orchid in Santa Barbara which features an private indoor skate park and outdoor bowl. The camp runs from June 19th until August 11th.

For more information on how you can shred with Sammy this summer you can visit their website