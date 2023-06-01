Mississippi police identify officer killed in standoff

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says two police officers were shot, and one of them died, during a standoff that started after a man took a woman hostage in a home. The suspect also was shot and killed at a home in the Jackson suburb of Brandon. Several law enforcement agencies responded, and the hostage was rescued during the standoff that lasted more than eight hours. The officer killed was from the police department in Madison. The injured officer is from the Brandon Police Department. The Madison Police Department identified the officer who was killed as Randy Tyler, who had worked for the department eight years and previously retired as police chief in nearby Ridgeland.

