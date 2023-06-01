Man sentenced to life in killing of mother of 2 New Mexico State Police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican national convicted of the 2019 slaying of the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers in a case that drew national attention has been sentenced to life in prison. Luis Talamantes-Romero also received an additional prison term of 26½ years on Wednesday for eight other felony convictions in connection with the death of 55-year-old Jacqueline Vigil. The 35-year-old Talamantes-Romero was convicted in April of first-degree murder along with aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy and other charges. The case went unsolved for months, drawing the attention of then-President Donald Trump as he pushed his tough-on-crime agenda.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.