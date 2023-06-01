German prosecutors say they’ll examine objects found in McCann search in Portugal

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they will examine objects that were found in a search in Portugal last week for clues regarding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, but can’t yet say whether they are linked to the British girl who went missing in 2007. Investigators spent three days last week searching around a dam some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Praia da Luz resort in southern Portugal, where the 3-year-old girl was last seen 16 years ago. The search was instigated by prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, who are investigating a German man in connection with her disappearance. In a brief statement Thursday, prosecutors said that “some objects were secured,” without giving further details.

