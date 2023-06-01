College student accused of setting fire to Wyoming’s only abortion clinic to enter plea

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic is scheduled to appear in federal court. Lorna Roxanne Green is set to enter a plea to an arson charge on Friday. Court documents say Green told investigators she opposes abortion, experiences anxiety and has had nightmares over the clinic set to open in Casper last year, so she decided to burn it down. Abortion remains legal in conservative Wyoming. Lawmakers passed a ban this year but a state judge has put it on hold while an opposing lawsuit proceeds.

