Alabama deputies fatally shoot man who fired at utility worker, sheriff says

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Alabama have fatally shot a man who earlier fired a gun at a utility worker trying to shut off his water. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says Wednesday’s shooting took place in Russell County, near the Georgia state line. Taylor says it began when the man “fired a round” at the water works employee. Deputies were then sent to take a report about the incident. Taylor says they pulled the man over during a traffic stop and shot him after he “presented a firearm out the window” of his vehicle. News outlets report the man killed in the shooting was 47-year-old Daniel Mooneyham. The deputies and the utility worker were not hurt.

