A timeline of concerns raised about Iowa apartment building, months before it partially collapsed
The Associated Press
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — City documents released this week show engineers and city officials visited a Davenport building nearly a dozen times in the months before it partially collapsed on Sunday. MidAmerican Energy, an electric and gas utility, was the first to complain to the city about the building in February, followed by at two inspections by an engineer with Select Structural and work by contractors to address the issues. Weeks later, the fire marshal issues citations for fire code violations. The most recent engineer’s report came out just days before the building crumbled, suggesting the west wall appeared “ready to fall imminently.”