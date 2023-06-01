4 injured in Sweden in incident classed as attempted murder

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Four people have been injured in an incident in Eskilstuna west of Stockholm, police said. Police said the incident on Thursday said it was still unclear what had happened but “several people were involved in a fight that resulted in the personal injuries.” Those injured were four boys aged 15. The case was being classified as attempted murder. No one had been arrested. Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that the incident took place near a sports stadium. Swedish broadcaster TV4 said school students were injured in a stabbing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.