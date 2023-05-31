West Virginia boy, 16, sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old West Virginia boy has been sentenced to consecutive 40-year prison terms in the fatal shootings of his mother and sister. News outlets report a judge sentenced Connor Crowe to the maximum terms Tuesday, rejecting defense arguments for a lesser sentence. Crowe was 13 in 2020 when he killed his mother and his 15-year-old sister. He waived his right to be tried in juvenile court and pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder. Because of his age at the time of the killings, he could be eligible for parole in 15 years.

