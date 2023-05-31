Trapped by Sudan fighting, dozens of infants, toddlers and children died in Khartoum orphanage

CAIRO (AP) — At least 60 infants, toddlers and older children perished over the past six weeks while trapped in horrific conditions in an orphanage in Sudan’s capital as fighting raged outside. Most died from lack of food and or from fever. Twenty-six died in two days over the weekend. The extent of the children’s suffering emerged from interviews with more than a dozen doctors, volunteers, health officials and workers at the Al-Mayqoma orphanage. The Associated Press also reviewed dozens of documents, images and videos showing the deteriorating conditions. The particularly deadly weekend raised alarm across social media. A local charity was able to deliver aid to the orphanage on Sunday.

