South Sudan struggles to clear mines after decades of war as people start returning home

MAGWI COUNTY, South Sudan (AP) — Many South Sudanese are returning to areas riddled with mines left from decades of conflict as they trickle back into the country after a peace deal was signed in 2018 to end a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced millions. The U.N. Mine Action Service says more than 5,000 South Sudanese have been killed or wounded by land mines and unexploded ordnance since 2004. South Sudan is trying to clear all anti-personnel minefields and cluster munitions in the country by 2026. But experts doubt the deadline will be met as munitions are being found across the country every day.

By DENG MACHOL and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

