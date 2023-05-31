Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sends 100 National Guard soldiers to US-Mexican border

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin is joining the list of Republican governors sending soldiers or other state law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico. Youngkin announced Wednesday that he’s responding to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Youngkin’s executive order directs the deployment of 100 Virginia National Guard soldiers and 21 support personnel to the southern border. He says “leadership solutions” at the federal level are falling short, leaving states to fill in the void. Virginia Democrats are criticizing the move as an abuse of state resources to further a culture war in Texas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.