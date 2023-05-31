Portland mulls ban on daytime camping amid sharp rise in homelessness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, is considering whether to ban homeless camping during daytime hours in most public places. The measure before the Portland City Council on Wednesday would prohibit camping between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in city parks and near schools and day cares. The measure aims to bring Portland into compliance with a state law taking effect July 1. The law bars local governments from barring camping outright, but allows them to have certain limits on where, when and how camps are set up. Homeless advocates say that without funding for daytime centers, the measure will be hard to implement.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

