Pence to announce 2024 presidential campaign on June 7

By Jeff Zeleny and Kyung Lah, CNN

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his 2024 presidential campaign on June 7 with an announcement video and a speech in Iowa, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.

The announcement, first reported by NBC News, will take place ahead of a CNN town hall with Pence later that evening at Grand View University in Des Moines.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

