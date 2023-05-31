Pakistani police say gunmen kill 1 soldier and wound another in attack on polio workers

MIR ALI, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen killed one soldier and wounded another when they opened fire on security forces escorting a team of polio workers during a door-to-door inoculation campaign in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold bordering Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack in North Waziristan, which came days after the government launched the latest polio eradication campaign, said police officer Aslam Riaz. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

