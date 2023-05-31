Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski abandons 2nd congressional bid, citing mother’s health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Donald Trump-backed Ohio Republican whose military record was called into question during his unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign says he is abandoning plans to run again next year. J.R. Majewski tweeted Tuesday that he is bowing out of his latest effort to win the GOP nomination and take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur due to his mother’s health. But Majewski, of Port Clinton on Lake Erie, hinted he may try again in the future, saying he loves “this country too much to stay idle.” Majewski scored a surprise primary victory last year for Kaptur’s Toledo-area 9th Congressional District.

