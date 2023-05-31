Nikki Haley’s husband to deploy with National Guard to Africa as she seeks 2024 GOP nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s husband will soon begin a yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa. The mission will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. A person with knowledge of Michael Haley’s deployment tells The Associated Pres that a formal deployment ceremony will likely happen in several weeks. It’ll be Michael Haley’s second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006. His first was in January 2013, when Nikki Haley was South Carolina’s governor. She’s been highly critical of President Joe Biden’s competency as commander in chief as she campaigns for the White House nomination.

