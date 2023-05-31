Man who escaped from Ohio prison died of drowning, autopsy results show

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A man who escaped from a northwest Ohio prison earlier this month died from drowning. That’s according to preliminary autopsy results released Wednesday. Fifty-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 47-year-old James Lee were reported missing May 23 from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima. Authorities say the two escaped by concealing themselves in a trash container. Lee was caught the next day in Henderson, Kentucky, after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were in ended in a crash and a foot chase. Gillespie avoided capture. His body was spotted Sunday in the Ohio River.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.