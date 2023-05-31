JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard of Jeffrey Epstein until after his 2019 arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says he never heard about Jeffrey Epstein until he was arrested in 2019 and he was surprised by that. Dimon made the revelation during a videotaped deposition Friday in connection with lawsuits filed against the nation’s largest bank. The lawsuits on behalf of victims and the U.S. Virgin Islands in Manhattan federal court seek to hold the bank financially liable for his decadeslong abuse of teenage girls and young women. The deposition, portions of which were redacted, was released publicly through an agreement between lawyers in the cases.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and KEN SWEET Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.